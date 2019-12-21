Pics: Taapsee, Ayushmann, Varun at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs had great fun at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 that was held in Mumbai. They struck a pose with various cartoon figures that were kept at the venue.

While Sara Ali Khan wore a quirky dress, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a striped suit with a bright yellow tie. Sara took home the Rising Star Award and Ayushmann won Star of the Decade Award. The awards night also saw live performances by Bhumi, Varun and Sara. Sara performed to Ek Do Teen on the stage in a white costume.