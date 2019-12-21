Pics: Taapsee, Ayushmann, Varun at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Taapsee, Ayushmann, Varun at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs had great fun at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 that was held in Mumbai. They struck a pose with various cartoon figures that were kept at the venue.

While Sara Ali Khan wore a quirky dress, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a striped suit with a bright yellow tie. Sara took home the Rising Star Award and Ayushmann won Star of the Decade Award. The awards night also saw live performances by Bhumi, Varun and Sara. Sara performed to Ek Do Teen on the stage in a white costume.

    Sara Ali Khan sports a quirky dress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019.
    Sara Ali Khan sports a quirky dress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Nitesh Tiwary at the ceremony.&nbsp;
    Nitesh Tiwary at the ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Taapsee Pannu opts for a long jacket over a shimmery dress.&nbsp;
    Taapsee Pannu opts for a long jacket over a shimmery dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    A cartoon figure gifts a rose to Taapsee
    A cartoon figure gifts a rose to Taapsee(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with some characters.&nbsp;
    Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with some characters. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ayushmann Khurrana, who won Star of The Decade award, chose a striped grey suit with a bright yellow tie.
    Ayushmann Khurrana, who won Star of The Decade award, chose a striped grey suit with a bright yellow tie.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kriti Sanon is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Kriti Sanon is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Varun Dhawan showers love on the cute characters.&nbsp;
    Varun Dhawan showers love on the cute characters. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    <i>Pati, Patni Aur Woh</i> co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.&nbsp;
    Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sara receives the Rising Star Award.&nbsp;
    Sara receives the Rising Star Award. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Siddhant Chaturvedi strikes a pose.&nbsp;
    Siddhant Chaturvedi strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

