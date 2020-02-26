In Pics: Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha, Alaya F at ‘Thappad’ Screening
Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Alaya F.
Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Alaya F.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha, Alaya F at ‘Thappad’ Screening

On 25 February, a special screening of upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad was held. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and will release on 28 February. Thappad charts the journey of Amrita as she files for divorce after an isolated incident of domestic violence. The screening was attended by the team of Thappad along with some other Bollywood stars including Jim Sarbh, Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F, Tanvi Azmi, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and more.

Take a look:

  • 10
    Taapsee Pannu poses for the shutterbugs at Thappad screening in Mumbai.
    Taapsee Pannu poses for the shutterbugs at Thappad screening  in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha.
    Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Pavail Gulati plays the husband of Taapsee Pannu's character in Thappad.
    Pavail Gulati plays the husband of Taapsee Pannu’s character  in Thappad.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Tanvi Azmi also attended the screening.
    Tanvi Azmi also attended the screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F.
    Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Actor Dia Mirza also stars in Thappad.
    Actor Dia Mirza also stars in Thappad.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The team behind the
    The team behind the (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Tanvi Azmi with Jim Sarbh.
    Tanvi Azmi with Jim Sarbh.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    The Thappad team interacts with the audience.
    The Thappad team interacts with the audience.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Thappad releases on 26 February.
    Thappad releases on 26 February.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

So far, the trailers of Thappad have been well-received by the audience. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to post the trailer, saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.

