In Pics: Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha, Alaya F at ‘Thappad’ Screening

On 25 February, a special screening of upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad was held. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and will release on 28 February. Thappad charts the journey of Amrita as she files for divorce after an isolated incident of domestic violence. The screening was attended by the team of Thappad along with some other Bollywood stars including Jim Sarbh, Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F, Tanvi Azmi, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and more.

