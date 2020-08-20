View Fullscreen
Shilpa Shetty covering the idol
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Shilpa Shetty Brings Home Idol Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
Actress Shilpa Shetty collects her idol for Ganesh Chaturthi
A few days before Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty decided to bring home an idol of Ganesha. She was seen bringing the idol home along with a few of her staff.
The actor was seen wearing a mask and a pair of gloves as she stepped out of her house amidst the coronavirus pandemic to bring home the idol, which is now safely in her home.
Published: 20 Aug 2020, 10:45 AM IST
