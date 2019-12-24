Pics: Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Alia & Others Attend Rani Mukerji’s Party
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Rani Mukerji’s party.&nbsp;
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Rani Mukerji’s party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar and other celebs recently attended a party at Rani Mukerji’s house. SRK opted for a casual look, while Alia looked pretty in a yellow dress. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan, who is currently in Mumbai for his holidays, also attended the bash. He looked handsome in a black hoodie. Even Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were present.

Check out the photos:

    Ranbir Kapoor arrives for Rani Mukerji’s party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Alia Bhatt looks pretty in a yellow dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shah Rukh opts for a casual look. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rishi and Neetu Kapoor arrive at the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kareena Kapoor gets ready to have a blast at Rani Mukerji’s party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    We love Karan Johar’s glasses. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Armaan Jain at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shah Rukh’s son Aryan, who is in town for the holidays, attended the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Zoya Akhtar arrives at the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Karisma Kapoor sports a floral dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Saif Ali Khan clicked in front of Rani’s house. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

