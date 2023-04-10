ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attack Survivors in Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kolkata to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in Kolkata to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also took some time out to meet his fans. Several fan accounts posted pictures of the SRK meeting acid attack survivors. One of the fans also called him "King of Hearts."

Tak a look here:

