Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik at Kids’ Annual Day

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were spotted at their children’s school’s annual day event on Friday evening. While Shah Rukh was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and was seen with their son AbRam, Abhishek and Aishwarya were with daughter Aaradhya. Both AbRam and Aaradhya were dressed up to perform at the school’s annual day festivities. Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s mother Brinda Rai were also seen at the venue.

Other celebrities spotted at the event included Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan, their children too study in the same school. Here are photos from the event: