Randeep Hooda takes part in a cleaning drive of Versova beach, organised by Afroz Shah and his team.
Randeep Hooda Steps Out Amid Heavy Rainfall to Clean Versova Beach
The actor joined hands with activist Afroz Shah for the initiative.
Despite the heavy rainfall that has brought Mumbai to a standstill, coupled with the coronavirus outbreak, Randeep Hooda has stepped out of his house to take part in a clean-up drive of Versova beach, organised by environmental activist Afroz Shah and his team. The actor recently took to Instagram to share some photos, wherein he and some other volunteers can be seen picking bottles, cans, plastic packets and other waste that have been dumped by people.
Through this initiative, the actor also stressed on the importance of looking after the environment and not being careless.
Take a look at the photos:
