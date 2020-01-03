In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Varun Return From Their Exotic Vacations

Most of Bollywood had flown abroad for New Year. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Taapsee Pannu, celebs flooded their Instagram handles with photos from exotic locations. Alia Bhatt had chosen a seaside vacation. She had recently posted a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on a deck with the sea and sunset in the background.

Taapsee, on the other hand, celebrated New Year with friends and family in Mauritius. Switzerland is one of the favourite holiday destination for celebs, and Virat-Anushka and Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal had flown there.

They are back to the grind again and were recently spotted at the airport, looking fresh and relaxed.