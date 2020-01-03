In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Varun Return From Their Exotic Vacations
Bollywood celebs return from their vacations.&nbsp;
Bollywood celebs return from their vacations. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Varun Return From Their Exotic Vacations

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Most of Bollywood had flown abroad for New Year. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Taapsee Pannu, celebs flooded their Instagram handles with photos from exotic locations. Alia Bhatt had chosen a seaside vacation. She had recently posted a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on a deck with the sea and sunset in the background.

Taapsee, on the other hand, celebrated New Year with friends and family in Mauritius. Switzerland is one of the favourite holiday destination for celebs, and Virat-Anushka and Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal had flown there.

They are back to the grind again and were recently spotted at the airport, looking fresh and relaxed.

Also Read : Virat-Anushka Bring in New Year in Snowy Switzerland, Post Wishes

Loading...
  • 12
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return after holidaying in Switzerland.&nbsp;
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return after holidaying in Switzerland. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Athiya Shetty had a chilled out New Year in Thailand.&nbsp;
    Athiya Shetty had a chilled out New Year in Thailand. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Tiger Shroff returns from his vacation.&nbsp;
    Tiger Shroff returns from his vacation. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Disha Patani had a blast in Japan.&nbsp;
    Disha Patani had a blast in Japan. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Taapsee Pannu chose Mauritius as her getaway.&nbsp;
    Taapsee Pannu chose Mauritius as her getaway. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Natasha Dalal returns from Switzerland.&nbsp;
    Natasha Dalal returns from Switzerland. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Varun Dhawan is all relaxed after the vacation.&nbsp;
    Varun Dhawan is all relaxed after the vacation. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Varun and Nora Fatehi break into a dance at the airport.&nbsp;
    Varun and Nora Fatehi break into a dance at the airport. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the airport.&nbsp;
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Ayan Mukerji rang in New Year with Alia and Ranbir.&nbsp;
    Ayan Mukerji rang in New Year with Alia and Ranbir. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Anurag Basu with his daughter.&nbsp;
    Anurag Basu with his daughter. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Tusshar Kapoor returns from his holidays.&nbsp;
    Tusshar Kapoor returns from his holidays. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Pics: Alia Brings in 2020 With Ranbir by the Sea

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...