Pics: Ranbir, Ishaan Khatter, Ibrahim Ali Compete at Football Game

Bollywood celebs love playing sports, especially football. Most recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter were spotted unwinding at a football match in Mumbai. In between the goal-scoring and running around, there were a few precious moments. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted embracing Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later, he was also taking selfies enthusiastically with fans.

Take a look:

  • 08
    Ranbir Kapoor enters the football field.
    Ranbir Kapoor enters the football field.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Ishaan Khatter spotted.
    Ishaan Khatter spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Ranbir takes selfie with fans.
    Ranbir takes selfie with fans.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Ranbir and Ibrahim hug it out.
    Ranbir and Ibrahim hug it out.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Ibrahim Ali Khan.
    Ibrahim Ali Khan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Ranbir Kapoor.
    Ranbir Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Ishaan&nbsp; Khatter hydrates.
    Ishaan  Khatter hydrates.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Recently Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes photographs from their shoot in Manali. In one of the images, he can be seen standing besides co-star Ranbir. Wearing a heavy fur jacket, Big B looks uber cool in the snapshot. "..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he captioned the picture.

