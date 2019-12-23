Pics: Ranbir, Ishaan Khatter, Ibrahim Ali Compete at Football Game
Bollywood celebs love playing sports, especially football. Most recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter were spotted unwinding at a football match in Mumbai. In between the goal-scoring and running around, there were a few precious moments. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted embracing Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later, he was also taking selfies enthusiastically with fans.
Take a look:
Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Recently Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes photographs from their shoot in Manali. In one of the images, he can be seen standing besides co-star Ranbir. Wearing a heavy fur jacket, Big B looks uber cool in the snapshot. "..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he captioned the picture.
