Pics: Huma, Sanya Malhotra & More at ‘Angrezi Medium’ Screening

Radhika Madan, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and a host of other celebrities recently attended the special screening of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, slated to release on 13 March. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features Radhika, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Deepak Dobriyal.

Angrezi Medium recounts the story of Irrfan, a sweetshop owner with Radhika as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. It features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.

