In Pics: Deepika, Vikrant, Laxmi Agarwal at ‘Chhapaak’ Song Launch

The title track of upcoming biopic Chhapaak dropped today, and the song launch was attended by the entire team. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gulzar. The title track has been crooned in the voice of Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

At the song launch, Deepika talked about the importance of the song in the film. Also present at the event was acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based. Take a look at the pictures: