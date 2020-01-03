In Pics: Deepika, Vikrant, Laxmi Agarwal at ‘Chhapaak’ Song Launch
The team of <i>Chhapaak </i>at the song launch.
The team of Chhapaak at the song launch.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Deepika, Vikrant, Laxmi Agarwal at ‘Chhapaak’ Song Launch

Prakriti Arya
Photos

The title track of upcoming biopic Chhapaak dropped today, and the song launch was attended by the entire team. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gulzar. The title track has been crooned in the voice of Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

At the song launch, Deepika talked about the importance of the song in the film. Also present at the event was acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based. Take a look at the pictures:

Loading...
  • 06
    Deepika Padukone at the song launch of <i>Chhapaak.</i>
    Deepika Padukone at the song launch of Chhapaak.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal share a light moment on stage.&nbsp;
    Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal share a light moment on stage. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The entire team of the song poses for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    The entire team of the song poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Laxmi spoke to the media about her feelings for the song.&nbsp;
    Laxmi spoke to the media about her feelings for the song. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Shankar Mahadevan and Vikrant Massey click a selfie.&nbsp;
    Shankar Mahadevan and Vikrant Massey click a selfie. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Deepika and Laxmi at the title track launch for <i>Chhapaak.&nbsp;</i>
    Deepika and Laxmi at the title track launch for Chhapaak. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...