Abhishek Bachchan seen leaving the dubbing studio.
<i>(Photo: Yogen Shah)</i>
In Pics: Bollywood Celebs Finally Step Out for Dubbing, Jogging
Celebrities were seen stepping out for essential work after lockdown.
After months of lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have finally been spotted stepping out for jogging, shopping for essentials and even dubbing. Some productions have resumed their shooting and the post-production work on many projects has resumed. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh were spotted dubbing, while Sara Ali Khan was clicked at Aanand L Rai’s office.
Take a look at the pictures:
