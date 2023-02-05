ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan & Others Dazzle at Varun Sharma's B'Day Party

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also attended the party with her family.

Published
1 min read

Varun Sharma's birthday party was held on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The birthday bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. From Varun Dhawan to Sonakshi Sinha, all the Bollywood celebs looked their best while attended the fun birthday bash.

Take a look:

Topics:  Varun Dhawan   Sonakshi Sinha 

