Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Goa airport
(Photo Courtesy: Goa Post)
Pics: Sara Ali Khan Leaves Goa To Appear Before NCB
Sara Ali Khan has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The probe agency is currently investigating an alleged drugs link in Bollywood that surfaced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shraddha and Sara have been summoned on 26 September.
On Thursday, 24 September, Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim were spotted at the Goa airport, leaving for Mumbai. The family was in Goa during the coronavirus lockdown.
Sara, Rakul, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.