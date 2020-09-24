Pics: Sara Ali Khan Leaves Goa To Appear Before NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The probe agency is currently investigating an alleged drugs link in Bollywood that surfaced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shraddha and Sara have been summoned on 26 September.

On Thursday, 24 September, Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim were spotted at the Goa airport, leaving for Mumbai. The family was in Goa during the coronavirus lockdown.