Producer Ritesh Sidwani and his wife Dolly at Karan Johar's party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Sara, Ananya, Manish Malhotra Attend KJo's Party
Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday, 16 January.
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday, 15 January. Among the guests were Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra. Also present were Ritesh Sidwani and his wife Dolly.
Manish and Sara took to social media to post photos from the bash. Sharing a selfie with the girls, Manish wrote: "#friday #fabulousness with @saraalikhan95 @ananyapanday #selfietime."
Take a look at the photos:
