Pics: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' Screening

The makers of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind held a special screening in Mumbai on 16 August. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur, and Suhail Nayyar, among others.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will premiere on Prime Video on 18 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Salman Khan Ranveer Singh
ADVERTISEMENT