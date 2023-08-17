Pics: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' Screening

ADVERTISEMENT
'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 August.

The makers of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind held a special screening in Mumbai on 16 August. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur, and Suhail Nayyar, among others.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will premiere on Prime Video on 18 August.

