Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look As He Flies Out of Mumbai With Alia

Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look As He Flies Out of Mumbai With Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked picture-perfect in their black and white airport looks.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday 22 June. Ranbir, who had recently grown a full beard for his upcoming film Animal, was seen sporting a clean-shaved look at the airport. While Alia looked pretty in a black outfit, Ranbir complemented her look in an all-white attire.

Topics:  ranbir kapoor   Alia Bhatt 

