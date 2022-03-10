ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Step Out For Dinner
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for dinner at a restaurant in Bombay's Bandra on Wednesday. The couple was clicked exiting the restaurant as Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi has reportedly made it to the Rs 100 crore club.
Alia wore a white one-shoulder top and matching cargo pants, while Ranbir joined her in a printed black shirt and white trousers.
