Alia Bhatt at the construction site of the new Krishna Raj building.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Ranbir, Alia at Construction Site of New Krishna Raj Home
Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor had gone to survey the construction work taking place.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently clicked at the construction site of the new Krishna Raj building. Ranbir has been visiting the site frequently, overseeing the development work. This is the first time Alia joined him. Both of them opted for loose-fitting shirts. While Ranbir paired his with denims, Alia chose cycling shorts. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also joined them.
Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.