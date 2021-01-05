View Fullscreen
Shaheen Bhatt arrives for Deepika's birthday bash.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Shaheen, KJo Attend Deepika's Birthday Bash
Ranveer took to Instagram to share a photo of Deepika celebrating her birthday.
Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on 5 January, and a party has been organised to mark the occasion. Deepika and Ranveer's close friends Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt were clicked arriving for the party. Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani, filmmaker Shakun Batra also attended the celebrations.
After wishing Deepika with an adorable throwback photo, Ranveer shared another picture hugging his wife. "Biwi No 1", he captioned the photo. It looks like the couple went out to celebrate the actor's birthday.
