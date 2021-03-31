Pics: Karisma, Neetu Attend Get-Together at Kareena's New Home

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor hosted a small get-together for her family at her new house. Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, Karisma and her kids were clicked as they arrived at Kareena's place. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain also joined them.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February. After a short maternity break, Kareena has resumed work. Apart from chat shows, Kareena has been shooting for endorsement deals as well.