View Fullscreen
1/5
Neetu Kapoor clicked outside Kareena's house.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Karisma, Neetu Attend Get-Together at Kareena's New Home
Kareena hosted a small get-together on Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor hosted a small get-together for her family at her new house. Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, Karisma and her kids were clicked as they arrived at Kareena's place. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain also joined them.
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February. After a short maternity break, Kareena has resumed work. Apart from chat shows, Kareena has been shooting for endorsement deals as well.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!