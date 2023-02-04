ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend Get-Together at Karan Johar's House

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora were also among the guests.

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and a host of other celebrities attended a get-together at Karan Johar's place on Friday, 4 February. The celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi, arriving at Karan's house.

Take a look at the photos:

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Alia Bhatt   Karan Johar 

