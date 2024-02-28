ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin With 'Anna Seva'

The festivities are taking place at Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
The pre-wedding rituals for Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant's wedding started with Anna Seva on Wednesday, 28 February. The festivities are taking place at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.

