Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin With 'Anna Seva'

The pre-wedding rituals for Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant's wedding started with Anna Seva on Wednesday, 28 February. The festivities are taking place at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.
