Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra at Mumbai airport.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Jet off for New Year Vacay
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also spotted leaving the city.
Ahead of the new year, celebs have been spotted heading out of Mumbai for their vacation. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be a couple, were photographed by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport along with Khalli Peeli co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.
Check out photos here:
Kiara was seen in shiny joggers and a tank top with a matching hat and fringed handbag. Siddharth wore a shiny grey jacket and orange track pants with sneakers. Ishaan was seen in a mid-length brown jacket and harem pants while Ananya kept things simple with pink pants and a sleeveless top. A day earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a statement wearing coordinated outfits. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were also photographed at the airport. They are currently vacationing in Rajasthan and shared a few holiday snapshots on Instagram.
