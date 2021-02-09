Karisma Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor family home in Chembur.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respect To Rajiv Kapoor
Rajiv Kapoor passed away on 9 February.
Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Kapoor family home in Chembur, Mumbai, to pay their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor who passed away on 9 February after a heart attack. He was the son of Raj Kapoor and the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey were also seen arriving to pay their condolences.
According to reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital in Chembur after suffering a heart attack but was declared dead on arrival. He was 58 years old.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.