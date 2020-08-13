Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked leaving Sanjay Dutt's residence.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pay a Visit to Sanjay Dutt
The two paid him a visit a day after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his Mumbai residence, a day after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Dressed casually, Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting the building and driving off. Both of them have projects lined up with Sanjay Dutt. While Alia's Sadak 2 trailer released recently, Ranbir and Sanjay will be seen in YRF's Shamshera.
Take a look at the pictures:
