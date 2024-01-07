Join Us On:
'Peace, Respite & Family': Priyanka Shares Pics From Mexico Vacation With Nick

Priyanka Chopra spent her year-end holiday with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and their friends in Mexico.

Priyanka Chopra spent her year-end holiday with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and their friends in Cabo, Mexico. She shared glimpses from her holiday and worte a heartfelt caption, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

