'Anti-People, Opportunistic': Congress, Mamata, Kejriwal Slam Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full budget of the Modi 2.0 govt on Wednesday, 1 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Several Opposition party members criticised the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday, 1 February, as being "anti-people" and prepared with "an eye towards the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."
Several Congress leaders, such as the party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, slammed the budget along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav.
Here's what the Opposition had to say about the Budget:
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Union Budget 2023
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.