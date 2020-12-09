Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV at their mehendi ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pics: Niharika & Chaitanya's Star-Studded Mehendi Ceremony
Niharika and Chaitanya will tie the knot on 9 December at Udaivilas Palace.
Social media is flooded with Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding rituals. The duo, set to get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on 9 December, hosted a grand mehendi ceremony. Niharika's family members, including dad Nagendra Babu, brother Varun Tej, uncle and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were all part of the festivities. Niharika, an actor and producer, looks stunning in an embroidered multi-coloured lehenga while Chaitanya chose a white kurta pyjama paired with a mustard jacket for the occasion.
Take a look at the photos:
While fan accounts were full of pictures of Niharika and Chaitanya, Nagendra Babu also shared a picture of the family having "the never ending convention conversations."
