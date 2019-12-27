Pics: Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Salman Khan’s B’Day Bash
Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake; Katrina Kaif outside his house.&nbsp;
Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake; Katrina Kaif outside his house. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Salman Khan’s B’Day Bash

As Salman Khan turns a year older today, his family threw a big birthday bash at Sohail Khan’s residence. Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others friends and co-stars attended the party. Katrina looked gorgeous in a yellow dress, while Vidya looked stunning in a black ethnic outfit. Salman cut a small cake in the presence of his personal bodyguard Shera.

Talking to The Quint, Shera said that he tries to gift Salman something unique every year. “By God’s grace, Maalik has everything, but still I make sure I give him something out-of-the-box every year.”

  • 24
    Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake in the presence of his personal bodyguard Shera and co-star Sudeep.&nbsp;
    Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake in the presence of his personal bodyguard Shera and co-star Sudeep. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 23
    Salman feeds the cake to Sudeep.&nbsp;
    Salman feeds the cake to Sudeep. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    The actor’s <i>Dabangg </i>co-star Sonakshi Sinha attended the party.&nbsp;
    The actor’s Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha attended the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Pragya Kapoor attended the party.&nbsp;
    Pragya Kapoor attended the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Helen is all smiles!
    Helen is all smiles!(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Katrina Kaif waves at the paparazzi.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Sohail Khan gets ready to celebrate his brother’s birthday.&nbsp;
    Sohail Khan gets ready to celebrate his brother’s birthday. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Himesh Reshammiya with his wife.&nbsp;
    Himesh Reshammiya with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Saqib Saleem at the party.&nbsp;
    Saqib Saleem at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Randeep Hooda opted for a casual look.&nbsp;
    Randeep Hooda opted for a casual look. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Huma Qureshi chose a shimmery jacket for the occasion.&nbsp;
    Huma Qureshi chose a shimmery jacket for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.&nbsp;
    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Arpita Sharma with her son.&nbsp;
    Arpita Sharma with her son. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Tabu opted for a long purple dress with heavy earrings.&nbsp;
    Tabu opted for a long purple dress with heavy earrings. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Bobby Deol with his wife.&nbsp;
    Bobby Deol with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Aditya Roy Kapur attended the party.&nbsp;
    Aditya Roy Kapur attended the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Urvashi Rautela goes all pink.&nbsp;
    Urvashi Rautela goes all pink. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur strike a pose.&nbsp;
    Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Salman’s <i>Dabangg 3</i> co-star Saiee Manjrekar at the bash.&nbsp;
    Salman’s Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar at the bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Tushar Kapoor is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Tushar Kapoor is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Aayush Sharma poses for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    Aayush Sharma poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Daisy Shah looks stunning in an embroidered skirt paired with a white top.&nbsp;
    Daisy Shah looks stunning in an embroidered skirt paired with a white top. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani.&nbsp;
    Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Salim Khan at his son’s birthday bash.&nbsp;
    Salim Khan at his son’s birthday bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Some videos have surfaced of Salman cutting a huge three-tier cake.

