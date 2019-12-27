Pics: Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Salman Khan’s B’Day Bash

As Salman Khan turns a year older today, his family threw a big birthday bash at Sohail Khan’s residence. Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others friends and co-stars attended the party. Katrina looked gorgeous in a yellow dress, while Vidya looked stunning in a black ethnic outfit. Salman cut a small cake in the presence of his personal bodyguard Shera.

Talking to The Quint, Shera said that he tries to gift Salman something unique every year. “By God’s grace, Maalik has everything, but still I make sure I give him something out-of-the-box every year.”