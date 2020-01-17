Sara and Kartik Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans
Kartik Aaryan and co-star Sara Ali Khan at the <i>Love Aaj Kal </i>trailer launch.
Kartik Aaryan and co-star Sara Ali Khan at the Love Aaj Kal trailer launch.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Sara and Kartik Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which hits theatres on 14 February, has released. The film’s leads, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, addressed the media during the launch event where the rumoured couple were asked about their Valentine’s Day plans. Kartik cheekily replied, “We will watch Love Aaj Kal that day. It’s a date night.”

Ever since Sara announced that she had a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan, speculation has been rife that the two are dating. When asked about the rumours, Kartik said, “When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy”

“Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should say yes or say ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara,’” he added.

Check out photos from the trailer launch here:

  • 07
    Kartik and Sara make a heart symbol with their hands.
    Kartik and Sara make a heart symbol with their hands.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    The on screen couple have great chemistry off screen as well.
    The on screen couple have great chemistry off screen as well.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Kartik and Sara with director Imtiaz Ali and producer Dinesh Vijan.
    Kartik and Sara with director Imtiaz Ali and producer Dinesh Vijan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kartik amuses Sara on stage.
    Kartik amuses Sara on stage.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    The <i>Love Aaj Kal </i>co-stars pose on an Enfield outside the venue.
    The Love Aaj Kal co-stars pose on an Enfield outside the venue.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Sara strikes a pose.
    Sara strikes a pose.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Kartik gazes at the camera moodily.
    Kartik gazes at the camera moodily.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Sara and Kartik will be seeing romancing each other in Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The film follows two parallel love stories separated by a two decades. One is set in 1990 and the other in the present day.

