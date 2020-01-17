Sara and Kartik Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans
The trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which hits theatres on 14 February, has released. The film’s leads, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, addressed the media during the launch event where the rumoured couple were asked about their Valentine’s Day plans. Kartik cheekily replied, “We will watch Love Aaj Kal that day. It’s a date night.”
Ever since Sara announced that she had a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan, speculation has been rife that the two are dating. When asked about the rumours, Kartik said, “When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy”
“Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should say yes or say ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara,’” he added.
Sara and Kartik will be seeing romancing each other in Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The film follows two parallel love stories separated by a two decades. One is set in 1990 and the other in the present day.
