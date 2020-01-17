Sara and Kartik Reveal Their Valentine’s Day Plans

Ever since Sara announced that she had a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan, speculation has been rife that the two are dating. When asked about the rumours, Kartik said, “When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy”

“Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should say yes or say ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara,’” he added.

Check out photos from the trailer launch here: