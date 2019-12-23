In Pics: Kangana Issues Tickets at CST in Mumbai
Ahead of the launch of the trailer for her upcoming film Panga, Kangana Ranaut decided to try her hand as a real-life railway employee. The actor paid a visit to Chhatrapathi Shivaji Terminus (CST) where she issued a few train tickets and posed for a few photo-ops. Kangana’s character in the film is a kabaddi player who has a job in the railways.
Check pictures here:
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
Loading...
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and backed by Fox Star Studios, the sports drama also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi. It hits theatres on 24 January 2020.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)