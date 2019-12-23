In Pics: Kangana Issues Tickets at CST in Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut issues a train ticket at CST in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut issues a train ticket at CST in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ahead of the launch of the trailer for her upcoming film Panga, Kangana Ranaut decided to try her hand as a real-life railway employee. The actor paid a visit to Chhatrapathi Shivaji Terminus (CST) where she issued a few train tickets and posed for a few photo-ops. Kangana’s character in the film is a kabaddi player who has a job in the railways.

Check pictures here:

    Kangana arrives at CST in Mumbai.
    Kangana arrives at CST in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The at work issuing train tickets.
    The at work issuing train tickets.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kangana has a bit of fun with the paps.
    Kangana has a bit of fun with the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The actor appears to have taken to her new role.
    The actor appears to have taken to her new role.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and backed by Fox Star Studios, the sports drama also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi. It hits theatres on 24 January 2020.

