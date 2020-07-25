View Fullscreen
1/12
A team of medics provide medicines to the flood-affected people in Morigaon district of Assam.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: India This Week
From floods in different parts of India to a Rajasthan crisis, The Quint brings you a snapshot of India this week.
From floods in different parts of India to a deepening political crisis in Rajasthan to COVID-19 lockdown, The Quint brings you a snapshot of India this week.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!