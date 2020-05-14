In order to fight COVID-19, India has been under lockdown for almost two months since 25 March. It is indeed a long time to spend indoors restricting one’s outdoor activities.The unprecedented situation is bound to take a toll on one's mental health. To deal with the lockdown woes, many have been coming up with innovative and creative ways to keep their spirits up.People across the country have been using their balconies and terraces as an escape from the four walls of their houses while maintaining the social distancing protocol. These spaces have become the new ‘cool spot’ for various activities, which earlier mostly fell under the "outdoor" section.In case you are running out of things to do this lockdown, let these pictures inspire your daily routine.Samira lives in Delhi. She is a dancer and a TikTok influencer, who has been using her terrace to make amazing dance videos for her followers. Be sure to check out her content on TikTok.If music speaks to you more than dance, then let Ankur Sabharwal encourage you to do a concert for your neighbours and followers on social media.Arjun is an entrepreneur, theatre artist, and musician, all rolled into one. In this lockdown, he has been jamming on his balcony with wife Mitali and son Arjun, who is picking up his drumming skills pretty fast.Watch Ankur do a #StayAtHomeConcert:Is pandemic stopping those long, outdoor walks with your loving pet?Well, here are some pet parents who have figured it all out.Arya, residing in Chandigarh with her humans, is a very active dog who requires regular exercise. Her humans have taken good care of her needs by continuing games of fetch and tug of war on their terrace.Unlike Arya, Jojo the cat is not a great fan of fetch or tug of war. But he doesn’t mind a little stroll in the fresh air. Terraces and balconies come as saviours for fitness enthusiasts!Fitness enthusiasts really miss working out. But unlike many of us, these people did not let the lockdown stop them from doing their daily workout. They have their ways to train and keep themselves in shape.If you have a spare younger sibling, there is no stopping you from getting that summer body.What looks like an elder sibling practising wrestling moves on his younger brother is a very innovative way to supplement weights during his squats.Do you miss going out on dates with your significant other?Well, if there’s love, there is a way. Every place is a romantic getaway when you are in love and in this case, it’s the terrace.Meha and Jamie Alter are full-time sports journalists and part-time terrace actors.It is 90s Bollywood music that really unleashes the actors in them. They have been recreating famous 90s songs on their terrace in Noida. They self-shoot and self-edit these videos.Watch them recreate this song from Jaan Tere Naam:Has the bookworm in you been looking for the perfect place to get that calm and comfort? What is a better and safer spot than your terrace?Athar likes to read his books on the terrace in the evening. (PS Do carry Odomos.)If you are a traveller then staying inside the four walls of your house must be killing you. But who said you can’t have a beautiful sunset?This lockdown has been really taxing on the mental health of many people and while we encourage you to be productive during this time, it is also completely okay to not do anything for a while.Just go on your terrace have a change in space, get some fresh air and do nothing but heal. 😊 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.