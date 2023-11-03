In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at SRK's Birthday Party

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was a private affair. King Khan invited all the big names of Bollywood, and although it was a hush-hush affair some pictures are circulating on the internet. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt everyone showed up at the party. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora turned heads as well.
