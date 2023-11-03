ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at SRK's Birthday Party

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 in 2 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Turn Heads at SRK's Birthday Party
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was a private affair. King Khan invited all the big names of Bollywood, and although it was a hush-hush affair some pictures are circulating on the internet. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt everyone showed up at the party. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora turned heads as well.

Also Read

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma, Kalki & Saba Make Stunning Appearances

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma, Kalki & Saba Make Stunning Appearances

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×