ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Grace An Award Show Evening
Several celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor, among others also attended the award show.
Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish-best to attend the Femina Beauty Awards, held in Mumbai on 13 December. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their joint appearance after a long time at the event. Actors Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others also graced the red carpet at the award show evening.
Here are some pictures from the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×