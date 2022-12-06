ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon also joined the celebration on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday on 5 November. He hosted a party for his close friends at his Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha among others joined Malhotra in his celebration.

Here are some pictures from the party.

Topics:  Kajol   Karan Johar   Rekha 

