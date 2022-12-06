ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash
Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon also joined the celebration on Monday.
Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday on 5 November. He hosted a party for his close friends at his Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha among others joined Malhotra in his celebration.
Here are some pictures from the party.
