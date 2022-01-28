ADVERTISEMENT
New Delhi: Hologram of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the PM Modi, on the occasion of the Parakram Diwas celebrations, at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 January.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

Here is a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From India celebrating its 73rd Republic Day to the violent protests held by railway job aspirants, here is a glimpse of India this week.

