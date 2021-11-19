ADVERTISEMENT
Students greets each other as they arrive at a school to attend class after West Bengal government issued formal notification to re-open schools, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, 16 November.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

Here is a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From incessant rains lashing Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of three farm laws, here is a glimpse of India this week.

