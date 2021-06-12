ADVERTISEMENT
Members of various farmers’ organisations take part in protest against the central government over three farm laws, near the residence of BJP leader Bhupesh Aggarwal, in Patiala on Saturday, 5 June.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From heavy rains in Maharashtra to Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

