ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/12
Members of various farmers’ organisations take part in protest against the central government over three farm laws, near the residence of BJP leader Bhupesh Aggarwal, in Patiala on Saturday, 5 June.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From heavy rains in Maharashtra to Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT