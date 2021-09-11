ADVERTISEMENT
NDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after two boats collided in the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday, near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From farmers attending the Kisan Mahapanchayat to fireworks at Golden Temple, here's a glimpse of India this week.
From Mamata Banerjee filing her nomination in Bhabanipur to thousands of farmers attending the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.
