NDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after two boats collided in the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday, near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From farmers attending the Kisan Mahapanchayat to fireworks at Golden Temple, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From Mamata Banerjee filing her nomination in Bhabanipur to thousands of farmers attending the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.

