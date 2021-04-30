View Fullscreen
Nihangs or Sikh religious warrior wearing a large turban offer prayers during the eve of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, 30 April 2021.
(PTI Photo)
In Photos: India This Week
From the Kumbh Mela to the COVID surge, here’s what happened in India this week.
