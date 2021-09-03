ADVERTISEMENT
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, 1 September. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
(Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)
In Photos: India This Week
From Sumit Antil winning a paralympic gold medal to appointment of SC judges, here's a glimpse of India this week.
