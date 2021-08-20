ADVERTISEMENT
Members of AISA (All India Students Association) raise slogans during a demonstration to stand in solidarity with Afghanistan, in Kolkata on Wednesday, 18 August.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From Prime Minister Modi's interaction with Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day, here's a glimpse of India this week.

