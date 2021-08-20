ADVERTISEMENT
Members of AISA (All India Students Association) raise slogans during a demonstration to stand in solidarity with Afghanistan, in Kolkata on Wednesday, 18 August.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From the PM Modi's meeting with Neeraj Chopra to India's 75th Independence Day, here's a glimpse of India this week.
