1/15

Jammu: Family members, relatives and locals carry the mortal remains of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was killed by militants during a terrorist attack in Srinagar, during his funeral ceremony in Jammu on Friday, 8 October.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From Lakhimpur Kheri to terrorists killing civilians in Srinagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left nine people dead to the killing of two government school teachers in Srinagar by terrorists, here's a glimpse of India this week.

