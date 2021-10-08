ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/15
Jammu: Family members, relatives and locals carry the mortal remains of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was killed by militants during a terrorist attack in Srinagar, during his funeral ceremony in Jammu on Friday, 8 October.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From Lakhimpur Kheri to terrorists killing civilians in Srinagar, here's a glimpse of India this week.
From the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left nine people dead to the killing of two government school teachers in Srinagar by terrorists, here's a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT