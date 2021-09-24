ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/13
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday, 20 September.
Photo: PTI
In Photos: India This Week
From the new Punjab CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, here's a glimpse of India this week.
From Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi becoming the new Chief Minister of Punjab to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, here's a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT