In Pics: Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan & Others Dazzle At IIFA Rocks 2023

IIFA 2023 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) started on 26 May. This year’s hosts are Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur. Many celebrities were seen attending the green carpet event.

Salman Khan   IIFA 2023 

