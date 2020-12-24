Pics: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Have a Joyful Mehendi Ceremony

The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a special ceremony on 23 December. In an earlier post on social media Gauahar had said that the ceremony would be a close-knit affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid", the note read.