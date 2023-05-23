In Photos: Key Foods That Can Support or Sabotage Thyroid Function

Maintaining healthy thyroid is crucial for overall well-being and understanding the impact of different foods on thyroid function is essential. By incorporating thyroid-supportive foods and making informed choices, you can promote optimal thyroid health and overall vitality.

However, certain foods can have a direct impact on the function of your thyroid gland. Dr Delnaaz Chanduwadia, Head of Department, Nutritionist & Dietician, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells FIT the foods that can support or potentially hinder your thyroid health.