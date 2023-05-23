In Photos: Key Foods That Can Support or Sabotage Thyroid Function

Maintaining healthy thyroid is crucial for overall well-being and understanding the impact of different foods on thyroid function is essential. By incorporating thyroid-supportive foods and making informed choices, you can promote optimal thyroid health and overall vitality.
However, certain foods can have a direct impact on the function of your thyroid gland. Dr Delnaaz Chanduwadia, Head of Department, Nutritionist & Dietician, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells FIT the foods that can support or potentially hinder your thyroid health.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)