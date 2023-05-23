ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Key Foods That Can Support or Sabotage Thyroid Function

Understanding the relationship between your diet & thyroid function is essential for maintaining optimal well-being.

Parthavee Singh
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining healthy thyroid is crucial for overall well-being and understanding the impact of different foods on thyroid function is essential. By incorporating thyroid-supportive foods and making informed choices, you can promote optimal thyroid health and overall vitality.

However, certain foods can have a direct impact on the function of your thyroid gland. Dr Delnaaz Chanduwadia, Head of Department, Nutritionist & Dietician, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells FIT the foods that can support or potentially hinder your thyroid health.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Diet   Thyroid   Thyroid Disease 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×