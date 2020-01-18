Pics: Farhan, Zoya, Anil Kapoor Visit Shabana Azmi in Hospital
Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Zoya visit Shabana Azmi in the hospital. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday, 18 January, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official told PTI. As per latest reports, she has been shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. Now, according to a report by ANI Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of the hospital, said “Actor Shabana Azmi is stable and under observation.”

Farhan Akhtar, sister Zoya, Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor visit Shabana in the hospital.

Also Read : ‘Distressing’: PM Modi After Shabana Azmi Injured in Car Accident

    Javed Akhtar visits Shabana Azmi.&nbsp;
    Javed Akhtar visits Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Farhan arrives at the hospital.&nbsp;
    Farhan arrives at the hospital. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shibani Dandekar on her way to visit Shabana.&nbsp;
    Shibani Dandekar on her way to visit Shabana. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Zoya Akhtar visits Shabana Azmi.&nbsp;
    Zoya Akhtar visits Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Satish Kaushik arrives at the hospital.&nbsp;
    Satish Kaushik arrives at the hospital. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tabu on her way to pay a visit to the veteran actor.&nbsp;
    Tabu on her way to pay a visit to the veteran actor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anil Kapoor arrives at the hospital.&nbsp;
    Anil Kapoor arrives at the hospital. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Shabana Azmi Is Stable & Under Observation: Hospital

