Pics: Farhan, Zoya, Anil Kapoor Visit Shabana Azmi in Hospital

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday, 18 January, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official told PTI. As per latest reports, she has been shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. Now, according to a report by ANI Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of the hospital, said “Actor Shabana Azmi is stable and under observation.”

Farhan Akhtar, sister Zoya, Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor visit Shabana in the hospital.